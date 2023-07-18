Trader Jerry Season - Will The Mariners Buy or Sell? Meet at the Mitt Podcast

Hello Seattle Mariners fans!

Kate Preusser, John Trupin and Evan James are back to basics for Meet at the Mitt episode 35. The Mariners have won the last two games: the finale against the Detroit Tigers and the opener against the Minnesota Twins respectively. With the Toronto Blue Jays coming into town this weekend the Mariners find themselves in position to strike against wild card rivals in the race for the post season. But it’s trade season! We talk about the possibility of trading for Shohei Ohtani, potential partners in the St. Louis Cardinals, Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago White Sox and even throw out some potential names to spice up the mix. Kate looks at what’s been eating Ty France as his roster spot has come under greater scrutiny as the bat has withered in 2023. We wrap as usual with a bevy of twitter questions on how to love the team despite the see saw ride, who could have the most meaningful breakout and why Jerry and Scott will be sticking around. Shout out to our sponsor MacDougall bats! Use the code “GOMS” at checkout for a discount!

