47-46: Chart

Mariners 7, Twins 6

Win Probability Chart

Lofi Hip Hop Beats to Chill and Relax To: Jarred Kelenic, .214 WPA

Metal Being Dragged On a Chalkboard Beats to Lose Your Sanity To: J.P. Crawford: -.157 WPA

Game Thread Comment of the Day

I shoutout this comment by Fluffy09 because I either have been to this exact establishment or there is/was a DIFFERENT bar in Florence that has Mariners+Seahawks paraphernalia that I stumbled upon once. It is now a Lovecraftian-themed whiskey bar it seems, which is also up my alley, but in any case, what a joy Fluffy.