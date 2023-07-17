Mariners Game #93 Preview, 7/17/23: MIN at SEA

In today’s series preview, Jake and John outlined how the Twins are in many ways the AL Central version of the Mariners, but have the benefit of playing in, you know, the AL Central. This could be a pivotal series to see which of these 500-ish teams is ready to charge ahead in the second half and which is content to swim along in mediocrity. Or maybe they’ll both just kind of flail at each other for four games. Who knows! It won’t get off to an easy start for the Mariners, who have to face All-Star pitcher Sonny Gray to begin the series, who is exactly the kind of pitcher the 2023 Mariners have struggled with, featuring a deep, diverse pitch mix and the ability to limit barrels and suppress hard contact.

Lineups:

The Mariners will counter with their own tough pitcher in Logan Gilbert, last week’s AL Player of the Week, on the mound. Pregame, Servais praised Gilbert’s improved secondaries as a difference-maker in his recent run of success, pointing to the slider, especially, as “a real weapon for him in any count” thanks to improved command of the pitch. Servais also said one of the things that’s changed for Logan is his “game awareness,” understanding which at-bats are critical midgame, or when he’s at the end of his outing and can begin emptying the tank, or how to focus on efficiency rather than throwing hard to get through those final few innings. Servais also noted that as a bigger guy, sometimes Gilbert is susceptible to getting mechanically out of whack, but he’s cleaned that up as the season has progressed. “He’s in a really good spot right now. I love having him out there. I just think he can work his way through any lineup.”

Today’s game info:

Tonight’s game is a 6:40 start. Dave Sims and Dan Wilson will have the television broadcast on ROOT Sports NW, while Aaron Goldsmith will do the radio duties on 710 AM Seattle Sports.

This long homestand stretches on with some fun giveaways and special events. Tonight it’s Bark in the Park night, tomorrow is Ty France bobblehead night, and Wednesday is trading card day presented by Topps. I’m excited to at least see some cute doggos tonight.

Today in Mariners history: