Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/17/2023: Jonatan Clase, Gabriel González, Jatnk Diaz, Ben Gamel

The Mariners stumbled out of the break with a disappointing series loss to the Tigers, making all of the LL staffers look quite silly for predicting a strong second half for the team. But baseball marches on, and so too do the links.

In Mariners news:

The Mariners avoided a sweep by the Tigers yesterday, so that’s good, even if the vibes this weekend were not. Zach Mason has the recap for you in case you missed it.

In case you missed it, Jonatan Clase passed the 50 stolen base mark this weekend. His career high is 55 and he’ll easily pass that, as after stealing two bases to reach the half-century mark in a game on Saturday, he stole another two on Sunday to put him at 52. He trails Victor Scott II, who also plays in the Texas League for the Springfield Cardinals, who has 55, and Rays prospect Chandler Simpson, who has a whopping 66, although it should be noted that Clase also has 16 homers and 20 doubles to Scott’s 3 and 10, and Chandler’s 0 and 7.

50 ‍♂️ thank god https://t.co/eyG9xIMJTC — jonatan clase (@ClaseJonatan) July 16, 2023

Everett’s new pair of players, Gabriel González and Cole Young, seem to be settling in well in Everett after being promoted from Modesto. On Sunday, Young went 4-for-5 with a home run as Everett battled back from a three-run deficit to win on a Gabby González walkoff single. If you’re able to get to Everett, run don’t walk, because even with the graduation of Alberto Rodríguez, the Sox boast a stacked lineup of many of Seattle’s top prospects, and you have a rare opportunity to see them up close.

WHERE HAVE THESE GUYS BEEN??? Gabriel Gonzalez walks it off!!



EVE-5 HIL-4 FINAL#howboutthemfrogs pic.twitter.com/eSb1clDqfj — Everett AquaSox (@EverettAquaSox) July 17, 2023

Speaking of our boy Berto, he recorded his first Double-A hit yesterday, and it was a big one, breaking up a no-hitter in the sixth inning:

Alberto Rodríguez's first hit at Double-A is an RBI single that also happens to break up a no-hitter in the sixth for the Travs. pic.twitter.com/x1Cjdj4nGy — Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) July 16, 2023

Around the league:

If you have time to read one story today make it this one about Jatnk Díaz, Detroit’s eighth-round pick in this year’s draft.

Former Mariner Ben Gamel has been traded from the Rays to the Padres. We’re just happy for another chance to use the Gamel Guns in the TATC uniforms, the best Seattle Mariners uniforms of all time.

Kate’s pick:

