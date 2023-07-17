The Second Half Begins - Can The Mariners Still Make A Playoff Run? Meet at the Mitt Podcast

Hello Seattle Mariners fans!

Zach Mason, Anders Jorstad and Evan James are here for the Meet at the Mitt episode 34 on July 16th. The Mariners have stumbled out of the break with consecutive losses to the Detroit Tigers, continuing some concerning offensive trends from the first half. The All Star Game was a treat for the home town and of course, the Home Run Derby was a great chance for Julio to shine on the big stage, but the job is not yet done. Trade talk abounds, prospects are promoted in the minors and everything keeps moving. We dig deep into the Shohei Ohtani discussion that is sweeping the nation and assess the Mariners chances at a generational start free agent.

