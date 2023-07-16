Mariners Game #92 Preview: 7/16/23 DET at SEA

Today marks the return of Bryce Miller, the Four-Seam Thriller. I’d say that taking on the Tigers bodes well for that return being triumphant, but, well, the last two games have cooled my heels. The good news is that the last time Miller faced the Tigers was the one time that the Mariners have beaten them this year. Miller went 7 shutout innings in that performance, the first one where he really broke out his secondaries. We’ll see if he tries the same playbook today.

But don’t expect Miller to go 7 innings again. He hasn’t pitched in over two weeks, and the team will probably try to leverage that break by limiting his innings today and calling that the mid-season workload-management break they like to give rookie pitchers. They’re well positioned to do it since the backend of the bullpen hasn’t pitched in a week. Regardless of the score, expect to see Sewald, Muñoz, and Brash, who all need some work just to stay sharp.

Lineups

No surprise to see Kerry Carpenter in there again for Detroit after homering three times in the last two games. At least he’s leaving town this afternoon. The Mariners will go with the lefties today, Kelenic, Cal, Ford, and Wong. Scott Servais and seeking platoon advantages: name a more iconic duo.

Game Info

First Pitch: 1:10 PT

TV: ROOT Sports

Radio: 710 and mariners dot com

This Day In Mariners History

1994: Ken Griffey, Jr. hits two home runs and a double in an extra-inning loss to the Yankees.

1995: Randy Johnson takes 140 pitches to strike out 16 Blue Jays in a complete game shutout. (The Mariners end the day two games under .500 before going on to win the division.)

2001: Aaron Sele throws a complete game shutout against the eventual World Series Champion Diamondbacks.

2022: Game 12 of the Win Streak, wherein the Rangers come back to tie the game in the seventh and then Julio hits a grand slam in the top of the eighth, giving us this legendary reaction shot from José Leclerc.

Pregame Discussion Poll