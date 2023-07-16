Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/16/23: Jarred Kelenic, Mookie Betts, and Stephen Curry

In Mariners news...
- Wholesome Jarred content! I repeat, wholesome Jarred content!
.@jarredkelenic stopped by the Nike @MLBRBI West Regional Tournament hosted by @BBBInnerCity this morning to say hello to these young ballplayers! pic.twitter.com/TesxUaVoiM— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 15, 2023
- Very, very happy to hear Rick is ok, and can’t wait to for him to get back in the booth. I have to say though, he always struck me as more of a dirt bike guy.
Rizzs is a little banged up from the accident but based on info available, he didn’t suffer any serious injuries. https://t.co/pVHfhxrjGl— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) July 15, 2023
Around the league...
- The baseball gods aren’t even trying to hide anymore.
On tonight's edition of #BaseballSky pic.twitter.com/DPyAS20JiL— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 16, 2023
- There is a really solid mix of “wow, that was received really well” and “wow, that umpire is already thinking about what he’s going to have for breakfast tomorrow.”
Jonah Heim caught 259 called strikes on first-half pitches that were out of the strike zone and there's nobody else even close. pic.twitter.com/BwAQ9RwS8z— Codify (@CodifyBaseball) July 14, 2023
- I wanted to mirror the last caption here, and far be it from me to ever give umpires the benefit of the doubt, but the honest truth is that the overwhelming majority of these pitches missed their spot so badly that it would be a minor miracle if they were received in a way that would convince the umpire they were a strike.
Shea Langeliers was the catcher for 256 pitches in the first half that were called balls even though they were in the strike zone and yes that's more than any other big league catcher. pic.twitter.com/hnf5o5wNu9— Codify (@CodifyBaseball) July 15, 2023
- I want Mookie Betts’ ability to acknowledge that I’m not as good at Immaculate Grid as everybody else.
Francisco Lindor and Mookie Betts said they know the Immaculate Grid from Twitter pic.twitter.com/vy0plJ0oR9— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 15, 2023
- Eric Bach is the lead broadcaster for the Class-A Fredericksburg Nationals. His dream is to get a job calling games for a Major League Baseball team, and if he does, he would likely be the first openly gay man to do so.
- Head empty, just “nice catch bro.”
my beautiful boys have one collective brain cell and a 6-4 win, bless up— all my teams want me dead (@PanasonicDX4500) July 15, 2023
pic.twitter.com/HFkOeAEHMX
- Saw two different people wearing “Sell” shirts on Capitol Hill last night. They’re everywhere. At this point I’m looking at people just wondering if they have one in their closet and they just didn’t wear it that day.
The @deadandcompany playing at Oracle Park. Drummer Jay Lane is wearing a SELL THE TEAM shirt. pic.twitter.com/6WlM450lv8— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) July 16, 2023
Nick’s pick...
- If you somehow missed it, Steph Curry hit a beautiful hole-in-one on the seventh hole at the American Century Championship tournament yesterday. For a solid hour yesterday morning it was every other post on my timeline, but this is easily the best version of it I’ve seen so far. You can put a Mike Breen “BANG” over anything and I’ll get chills every time.
Stephen Curry hole and one…but synced up with his famous 3-pt shot for the Warriors vs. OKC in 2016 with Mike Breen on the call. pic.twitter.com/p5uaNQqDDt— вяуαηт (@bryant_gotgame) July 15, 2023
