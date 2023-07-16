 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/16/23: Jarred Kelenic, Mookie Betts, and Stephen Curry

It’s Sunday, and if it’s Sunday, it’s Meet the Links

By Nick Tucker
Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Mets Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • Wholesome Jarred content! I repeat, wholesome Jarred content!
  • Very, very happy to hear Rick is ok, and can’t wait to for him to get back in the booth. I have to say though, he always struck me as more of a dirt bike guy.

Around the league...

  • The baseball gods aren’t even trying to hide anymore.
  • There is a really solid mix of “wow, that was received really well” and “wow, that umpire is already thinking about what he’s going to have for breakfast tomorrow.”
  • I wanted to mirror the last caption here, and far be it from me to ever give umpires the benefit of the doubt, but the honest truth is that the overwhelming majority of these pitches missed their spot so badly that it would be a minor miracle if they were received in a way that would convince the umpire they were a strike.
  • I want Mookie Betts’ ability to acknowledge that I’m not as good at Immaculate Grid as everybody else.
  • Eric Bach is the lead broadcaster for the Class-A Fredericksburg Nationals. His dream is to get a job calling games for a Major League Baseball team, and if he does, he would likely be the first openly gay man to do so.
  • Head empty, just “nice catch bro.”
  • Saw two different people wearing “Sell” shirts on Capitol Hill last night. They’re everywhere. At this point I’m looking at people just wondering if they have one in their closet and they just didn’t wear it that day.

Nick’s pick...

  • If you somehow missed it, Steph Curry hit a beautiful hole-in-one on the seventh hole at the American Century Championship tournament yesterday. For a solid hour yesterday morning it was every other post on my timeline, but this is easily the best version of it I’ve seen so far. You can put a Mike Breen “BANG” over anything and I’ll get chills every time.

