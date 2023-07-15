Mariners Game #91 Preview, 7/15/2023: DET at SEA

After last night’s less-than-stellar return from the All-Star break, tonight is a perfect opportunity for the Mariners to pick up their first second-half win against the Detroit Tigers. They’ll be facing Michael Lorenzen, a pitch who’s ERA starts with 4.

Lineups:

And the Mariners have the luxury of sending All-Star pitcher George Kirby to the mound to cut through the Detroit lineup. On the hitting side, the malformed genetic experiment to try to get a fish to hit a baseball named A.J. Pollock is not in the lineup tonight. Instead we get a 2-8 that all have serious power and are a threat to go deep. See you next time, fish creature.

Tonight’s Game Information:

It’s a 6:40 PT start, and as usual will be broadcast on ROOT Sports TV and Seattle Sports 710am. Aaron Goldsmith and Dan Wilson will be on the TV call with Dave Sims and Gary Hill Jr. on the radio. Rick Rizzs is absent due to what can only be described as a skill issue.

Rick Rizzs was in an ATV accident over the all-star break. He will miss this weekend series. — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) July 15, 2023

Today in Mariners History: