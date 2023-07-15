Mariners Game #91 Preview, 7/15/2023: DET at SEA

After last night’s less-than-stellar return from the All-Star break, tonight is a perfect opportunity for the Mariners to pick up their first second-half win against the Detroit Tigers. They’ll be facing Michael Lorenzen, a pitch who’s ERA starts with 4.
Lineups:
And the Mariners have the luxury of sending All-Star pitcher George Kirby to the mound to cut through the Detroit lineup. On the hitting side, the malformed genetic experiment to try to get a fish to hit a baseball named A.J. Pollock is not in the lineup tonight. Instead we get a 2-8 that all have serious power and are a threat to go deep. See you next time, fish creature.
Tonight’s Game Information:
It’s a 6:40 PT start, and as usual will be broadcast on ROOT Sports TV and Seattle Sports 710am. Aaron Goldsmith and Dan Wilson will be on the TV call with Dave Sims and Gary Hill Jr. on the radio. Rick Rizzs is absent due to what can only be described as a skill issue.
Rick Rizzs was in an ATV accident over the all-star break. He will miss this weekend series.— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) July 15, 2023
Today in Mariners History:
- 1978 - Larry Milbourne hits a grand slam (batting lefthanded) off Cleveland’s Mike Paxton in his first at-bat then slugged another long ball (batting right) in his next at-bat. Milbourne was just the eighth player in AL history to hit homers from both sides of the plate in the same game. The homers were only the fourth and fifth in his career and his only two during the 1978 season.
- 1993 - Jeff Nelson plays left field in between relief appearances in the 8th and 9th inning in a 3-2 win at Boston.
- 1999 - Mariners lose to San Diego, 3-2, in the first game at ever played at T-Mobile Park (then: Safeco Field).
- 2003 - Edgar Martinez, making his seventh All-Star Game appearance, is hit in the head by a pitch tossed by San Francisco’s Jason Schmidt (a Kelso, WA native) in the second inning at U.S. Cellular Field. Martinez remained in the game, going 0x2 with two strikeouts.
- 2009 - Safeco Field celebrates its 10th Anniversary.
- 2014 - The American League beat the National League 5-3 in the 85th All-Star Game at Target Field in Minneapolis. Felix Hernandez was the starting pitcher for the AL, becoming the second pitcher in club history to start a Midsummer Classic (Randy Johnson - 1995, 1997). Kyle Seager (0-for-2), Robinson Cano (0-for-2) and Fernando Rodney (0.1 IP, BB, K) also represented the Mariners.
- 2022 – Julio Rodríguez hits first career grand slam, and the Mariners first of the season in an 8-3 win at Texas.
Loading comments...