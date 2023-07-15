Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/15/23: Logan Gilbert, Shohei Ohtani, and Tyler Glasnow

Good morning friends and welcome to the weekend! With baseball getting back underway yesterday, let’s catch you up on all that happened.
In Mariners news...
- Casey Sadler has begun his journey back to the big leagues!
Final line for Casey Sadler in his 1st game since 2021:
0.2IP, 2H, 1R, BB, 2K
His night went strikeout, single, triple, walk, strikeout. #ACLMariners
- The Mariners have agreed to terms with all but two of their 2023 MLB Draft picks. For those of you who are concerned that first rounder Jonny Farmelo is one of those two, I wouldn’t hit the panic button just yet.
- The Cardinals have reportedly shown interest in Logan Gilbert during trade discussions with the Mariners. I personally believe Gilbert is the most likely of the big league starting rotation to be dealt this summer, given that his trade value is more fully realized than Bryan Woo/Bryce Miller (so you’re more likely to get impact talent in return) but he has not been as dominant as George Kirby to become virtually untouchable.
- The Mariners have added some rotation depth in Tacoma.
Mariners have signed LHP Logan Allen and he has joined Tacoma. This is the older of the two LHPs named Logan Allen that had been with Cleveland at the same time. Was most recently with Albuquerque.
Around the league...
- Baseball America ($) and Prospects Live each dropped updated top 100 prospect lists to account for the most recent draft class.
- The Angels will reportedly entertain trade offers for Shohei Ohtani in the coming weeks, though many doubt that they will actually deal him.
- What’s the difference between Rays starter Tyler Glasnow and Hollywood actor Cillian Murphy? Matthew Roberson at GQ answers this very important question.
- Never let them forget this.
July 14, 2023
Anders’ picks...
- Sabrina Ionescu is unbelievable.
"THIS IS RIDICULOUS!"
SABRINA IONESCU DROPS 37 PTS (25/27) TO WIN THE 3-POINT CONTEST.
AN ALL-TIME RECORD FOR NBA/WNBA
(via @WNBA)pic.twitter.com/UY36oUCbQf
