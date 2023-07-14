Mariners Game #90 Preview, 7/14/23: DET at SEA

With All-Star Week already fading into the rearview as the season speeds forward apace, the Mariners start a long homestand at T-Mobile Park, still trying to regain its shape after being stuffed to the gills during the All-Star Game. The Twins and Blue Jays will both make stops in Seattle during this homestand, but first up will be the Detroit Tigers.

Lineups:

Once again we must make do with the dreaded MLB dot com screenshot rather than the Mariners’ nice lineup graphic because the Tigers couldn’t be arsed to put together a lineup, apparently.

Eduardo Rodríguez is the toughest pitcher the Mariners will face in this three-game set. He’s just getting back after a finger injury cost him all of June after a torrid start to the season that saw him pitch back-to-back shutouts. He had a rough first game back after his long layoff, getting lit up by the A’s right before the All-Star Break. He’ll be opposed by Luis Castillo, who is well-rested after not pitching in the All-Star Game. Castillo didn’t face the Tigers when the Mariners visited Detroit in May.

News and notes:

LHP Tommy Milone cleared waivers and returned to Tacoma. It’s not glamorous work, but it’s important work. Much appreciated, Tommy.

The Mariners have done a bit of postbreak, postdraft shuffling: OF Alberto Rodríguez is moving to Double-A Arkansas from Everett, and INF Cole Young and OF Gabriel Gonzaález are headed up to Everett from Modesto. INF Michael Arroyo has been reinstated from the IL for Modesto, as well.

Scott Servais says RHP Bryce Miller’s blister is doing much better and there’s a possibility he makes his start this Sunday.

Happy belated birthday to Ty France, whose locker was festooned with a Mermaid Barbie balloon bouquet tied to a bottle of riesling, which we can only assume must be Ty France’s favorite wine and certainly was not some J.P. Crawford-engineered silliness.

Tonight’s game information:

Tonight is a later game start, 7:10 PT, to accommodate the All-Star Fireworks show postgame. According to the game notes, tonight’s TV crew on ROOT Sports NW is Aaron Goldsmith and Mike Blowers. Dave Sims and Gary Hill Jr. will have the call on 710 AM Seattle Sports and on Mariners.com if you’re streaming the game audio.

Tomorrow’s game returns to a 6:40 start, and it’s Aloha Shirt night for the first 10,000 fans. Sunday’s matinee game will feature the return of “run around the bases” for all kids 14 and under. If you’re able to get out to the Twins series, there’s a whole mess of weekday promos, which is nice: Monday’s game is a Bark at the Park night (sold out!), and Tuesday is the inaugural Ty France bobblehead night, so you know there will probably be some fun in-game hijinks. Wednesday’s night game also has a giveaway, a set of Mariners Topps cards.

Today in Mariners history: