Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/14/23: Chris Flexen, Spencer Strider, and SAG-AFTRA

Good morning everyone and happy Friday! Mariners baseball returns today, let’s see what else is going on around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- We’ve got some prospect promotions!
Looks like Alberto Rodríguez is on the move to join the Arkansas outfield, which can use some extra thump as they chase a Texas League championship down the stretch. Alberto leaves Everett batting .306/.393/.580 with 11 HRs and 30 doubles. pic.twitter.com/xDs2MB5mJJ— Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) July 13, 2023
Things are about to get really really fun pic.twitter.com/T2W477aePN— David Herold (@seattlemsnation) July 14, 2023
- The Mariners’ 2024 schedule is out!
Lineup! Er…Schedule!— Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) July 13, 2023
We have a schedule for next year. Mariners open at home against the Red Sox. pic.twitter.com/6P2HOAvMwH
- Eric Nausbaum at The Seattle Met wonders who the Seattle All-Star Game festivities were supposed to be for.
Around the league...
- The Rockies have agreed to a minor league deal with Chris Flexen, who will do his best not too surrender a crap ton of homers in Coors.
- Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic checks in with a half dozen teams on the buy/sell bubble, wondering what they might do in the coming weeks. ($)
- Evan Drellich at The Athletic reports that 20,000 minor league players are set to receive a healthy chunk of change following the conclusion of the Senne case. ($)
- You can’t help but be happy for Elias Díaz, this is super cool.
While to some fans the All-Star Game means nothing, there are others to whom it means a lot. This is “El Bajo”, in Maracaibo, where Elías Díaz comes from. People celebrated his All-Star HR and MVP Award in the streets. He’s their pride and that moment was everything for them. pic.twitter.com/oEd6tKDTAJ— Daniel Álvarez-Montes (@DanielAlvarezEE) July 13, 2023
- Jordan Shusterman and Jake Mintz at FOX Sports provided a power ranking based on how satisfied each fan base is with their team’s performance this year.
- Now this is how you do a fun and creative schedule drop.
We took the 2024 Schedule drop literally. pic.twitter.com/ku71tcSN3M— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 13, 2023
- Our good friend Matthew Roberson at GQ sat down with Spencer Strider for a deep and comprehensive discussion about music. Strider might be one of the more interesting interview subjects in the sport.
- Here’s a different way of looking at how successful organizations have been at drafting and developing talent in recent years.
Let's try this one more time...here is drafted WAR since 2015 for each organization. Apologize for the earlier tweet that was incorrect, there was a bug in my code. Astros in the clear lead driven by Bregman, Tucker, Pena, Straw. Rockies at the bottom with just Rodgers, Lawrence pic.twitter.com/dROVlbakMd— Down on the Farm (@downonthefarm12) July 13, 2023
Anders’ picks...
- The union that represents the vast majority of Hollywood actors, SAG-AFTRA, declared a strike against Hollywood executives, joining the Writers’ Guild Association on the picket lines.
