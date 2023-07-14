 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/14/23: Chris Flexen, Spencer Strider, and SAG-AFTRA

Mariners baseball returns today!

By Anders Jorstad
Texas Rangers v Seattle Mariners Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Good morning everyone and happy Friday! Mariners baseball returns today, let’s see what else is going on around baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • We’ve got some prospect promotions!
  • The Mariners’ 2024 schedule is out!
  • Eric Nausbaum at The Seattle Met wonders who the Seattle All-Star Game festivities were supposed to be for.

Around the league...

  • Jordan Shusterman and Jake Mintz at FOX Sports provided a power ranking based on how satisfied each fan base is with their team’s performance this year.
  • Now this is how you do a fun and creative schedule drop.
  • Our good friend Matthew Roberson at GQ sat down with Spencer Strider for a deep and comprehensive discussion about music. Strider might be one of the more interesting interview subjects in the sport.
  • Here’s a different way of looking at how successful organizations have been at drafting and developing talent in recent years.

Anders’ picks...

  • The union that represents the vast majority of Hollywood actors, SAG-AFTRA, declared a strike against Hollywood executives, joining the Writers’ Guild Association on the picket lines.

