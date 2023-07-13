Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/13/23: Tyler Soderstrom, Zack Gelof, and Corbin Carroll

Good morning everyone and happy Thursday! We’ve got just one more day until Mariners baseball returns. Let’s dig into the latest news from around the league as the All-Star Break comes to a close.
In Mariners news...
- Mariners organizational pitching coordinator Max Weiner has officially left the org to join Texas A&M as their new pitching coach.
- The hot stove is warming up!
Pitcher Adam Oller has been claimed by the the Seattle Mainers. Was recently placed on outright waivers by the A’s.— Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) July 12, 2023
Around the league...
- Top A’s position prospects Tyler Soderstrom (first base) and Zack Gelof (second base) are being called up to the big leagues to make their debuts on Friday.
- The Yankees will be wearing a new jersey patch on their sleeve, courtesy of Starr Insurance.
- Major League Baseball has unveiled plans to play games in four countries next year: Korea, Britain, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic.
- Eno Sarris at The Athletic spoke to a number of pitchers, including George Kirby, about the adjustments they made that turned them into All-Stars. ($)
- Baseball Prospectus updated their top 50 prospects in baseball now that the draft has concluded. ($)
- Patrick Dubuque at BP explains the unique joys of playing Immaculate Grid. ($)
- Now that we’re halfway through the season, Mike Petriello outlines the players who have been most helped and most hurt by the banning of the shift.
- I guess the Mariners have been pretty successful when it comes to drafting!
The last 10 years of drafts - % of each MLB team's picks that made it to the majors (for any team) pic.twitter.com/skAf1T6vWN— Jay Cuda (@JayCuda) July 12, 2023
- Corbin Carroll is the absolute man.
Corbin Carroll quietly did a meet and greet this afternoon for my kid’s little league, which Corbin is an alum of. He took the time for a photo, autograph, and conversation with every kid, and I was just so struck by how kind it was. pic.twitter.com/6o7gE3vOtB— Brittney Bush Bollay (@BrittneyBush) July 13, 2023
- I love this. Why are so many baseball players obsessed with geography?
We asked baseball's best what they know best at All-Star Media Day! pic.twitter.com/CrlygVRzJk— MLB (@MLB) July 12, 2023
- I guess we know what Ozzie Albies’ hobby is.
This is what Ozzie Albies was doing on the flight home from Seattle— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 13, 2023
(via andreia.albies/IG) pic.twitter.com/lqdAFSdnC8
Anders’ picks...
- Desiree, a beloved member of the Mariners fan community, recently passed away from ovarian cancer. If you are able, please consider donating to a fundraiser set up in her honor to help raise awareness for ovarian cancer in children and adults.
