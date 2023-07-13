 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/13/23: Tyler Soderstrom, Zack Gelof, and Corbin Carroll

This might be the first day of the season in which the A’s got better.

By Anders Jorstad
SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Good morning everyone and happy Thursday! We’ve got just one more day until Mariners baseball returns. Let’s dig into the latest news from around the league as the All-Star Break comes to a close.

In Mariners news...

  • Mariners organizational pitching coordinator Max Weiner has officially left the org to join Texas A&M as their new pitching coach.
  • The hot stove is warming up!

Around the league...

  • Top A’s position prospects Tyler Soderstrom (first base) and Zack Gelof (second base) are being called up to the big leagues to make their debuts on Friday.
  • The Yankees will be wearing a new jersey patch on their sleeve, courtesy of Starr Insurance.
  • Major League Baseball has unveiled plans to play games in four countries next year: Korea, Britain, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic.
  • Eno Sarris at The Athletic spoke to a number of pitchers, including George Kirby, about the adjustments they made that turned them into All-Stars. ($)
  • Baseball Prospectus updated their top 50 prospects in baseball now that the draft has concluded. ($)
  • Patrick Dubuque at BP explains the unique joys of playing Immaculate Grid. ($)
  • Now that we’re halfway through the season, Mike Petriello outlines the players who have been most helped and most hurt by the banning of the shift.
  • I guess the Mariners have been pretty successful when it comes to drafting!
  • Corbin Carroll is the absolute man.
  • I love this. Why are so many baseball players obsessed with geography?
  • I guess we know what Ozzie Albies’ hobby is.

Anders’ picks...

  • Desiree, a beloved member of the Mariners fan community, recently passed away from ovarian cancer. If you are able, please consider donating to a fundraiser set up in her honor to help raise awareness for ovarian cancer in children and adults.

