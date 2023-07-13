Final 2023 Draft Review with Max Ellingsen - Meet at the Mitt Podcast

Hello Seattle Mariners fans!

Kate Preusser and Evan James are joined by Anders Jorstad and Max Ellingsen here for Meet at the Mitt episode 33. The Mariners wrapped up the 2023 MLB Draft with a handful of prep prospects early leading into more polished arms in the later rounds. Who are the diamonds in the later rounds? What is the plan for the next wave of prospects? When and where can we expect some of these guys to start playing in 2023? Everyone gives a rough version of their revised prospects lists with some of the new draftees included. Shout out to our sponsor MacDougall bats! Use the code “GOMS” at checkout for a discount!

Get your MY BOOKIE DEPOSIT BONUS OF 50% and support the show! —>

https://mybookie.website/MeetAtTheMitt

TWITTER LINKS:

https://twitter.com/LookoutLanding

https://twitter.com/JohnTrupin

https://twitter.com/KatePreusser

https://twitter.com/EvanJamesAudio

https://twitter.com/AndersJorstad

https://twitter.com/RealZachMason

https://macdougallbats.com/ PROMO CODE “GOMS”

We are partnering with MY BOOKIE to give you an extra 50% on your first deposit!

Follow our link to sign-up: https://mybookie.website/MeetAtTheMitt

Editor’s Note: There has been desync latent in some of the recent episodes that has been mostly edited out, but a more permanent solution is being tested on the episode this weekend. Shohei Ohtani.