Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/12/23: Elias Díaz, Devin Williams, and Barry Bonds

Good morning folks! We’ve got the first of two off-days today, not just in the majors but the vast majority of the minors too. Here’s some links to get your day going.

In Mariners news...

Not that I think Scott Boras is necessarily intentionally lying (though as a player agent it is his right and sometimes he is motivated to do so), but I think it’s more of an issue of “the Mariners ownership group is unwilling to outbid other teams for free agents” rather than “free agents are actively turned off of the Seattle Mariners.”

Around the league...

Oakland mayor Sheng Thao continues to fight to keep the A’s in town, and recently met with Rob Manfred to try to convince him not to move the team. Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic has the report. ($)

Rockies catcher Elias Díaz was named the All-Star Game MVP as his two-run homer led the National League to a 3-2 win over the American League.

The MLBPA is reportedly looking to get the pitch timer rules adjusted for the playoffs.

Devin Williams knows how to please a crowd.

Devin Williams wins the Seattle All-Star spikes game. pic.twitter.com/Mdw9snl25Q — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) July 11, 2023

Jordan Shusterman asked a number of All-Stars whether Shohei Ohtani is better as a hitter or a pitcher.

For the first time in public, Barry Bonds spoke openly about his frustration regarding his Hall of Fame candidacy.

Matthew Roberson at GQ wrote about the best-dressed players at the All-Star Game red carpet.

Anders’ picks...

This is probably going to be awesome, but they really should have just made this Rebels Season 5 and kept all the original voice actors.