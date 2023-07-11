 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/11: All-Star Game, Home Run Derby, & Immaculate Grid

Get a slurpee on All-Star Game day and enjoy the ol’ Midsummer Classic (and these links)

By sanford_and_son
MLB: All Star-Home Run Derby
(nelson cruz not pictured)
Some light links for the day of all days, the All-Star Game in Seattle!

In Mariners news:

  • Way to go, Walter! Well deserved
  • MLB is partnering with the City of Seattle to revamp the Rainier playfield in South Seattle

Around the league:

  • So the site that was powering the grid bought the grid, I guess?

