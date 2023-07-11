Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/11: All-Star Game, Home Run Derby, & Immaculate Grid

Some light links for the day of all days, the All-Star Game in Seattle!
In Mariners news:
- Way to go, Walter! Well deserved
Walter is his name. #SeaUsRise— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 10, 2023
https://t.co/Fboib8ge71 pic.twitter.com/wXkCs9IBSd
- Be sure to read Jacob’s lovely Home Run Derby recap. Julio Rodríguez fell short in the second round, but once again he impressed by hitting a metric ton of homers
Julio hit more homers tonight (61) than the Cleveland Guardians have hit all season (60)— Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) July 11, 2023
- MLB is partnering with the City of Seattle to revamp the Rainier playfield in South Seattle
Thanks to support from @MLB and @Mariners, today we broke ground on the All-Star Legacy Fields at @SeattleParks Rainier Playfield. Renewed and improved, this Southend landmark will provide our community and youth leagues with the world-class playing space they truly deserve. pic.twitter.com/pHoe4qu2vg— Mayor Bruce Harrell (@MayorofSeattle) July 9, 2023
- Catch up on our draft coverage on today’s Meet at the Mitt podcast
- Congrats to Luis Suisbel!
What a week it’s been!— Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) July 10, 2023
Congratulations to @LuisSuisbel for winning Arizona Complex League Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/fQWu54jc5f
Around the league:
- So the site that was powering the grid bought the grid, I guess?
We’re proud to announce that Sports Reference has acquired @ImmaculateGrid!— Baseball Reference (@baseball_ref) July 11, 2023
Details: https://t.co/to52Vmwl6n pic.twitter.com/SKYeKtlMch
