Home Run Derby Thread II

More home run derby thread, now featuring 100%W more Julio!
More From Lookout Landing
- Julio fights for you, leaves it all on the field in Home Run Derby
- 2023 T-Mobile Home Run Derby: Open Derby Thread
- Seattle Mariners 2023 Draft Tracker: Rounds 7-10
- Mariners Select RHP Brody Hopkins in the Sixth Round of the 2023 MLB Draft
- Mariners Select INF Brock Rodden in the Fifth Round of the 2023 MLB Draft
- Mariners select HS OF Aidan Smith in the fourth round of the 2023 MLB Draft
Loading comments...