First half: Chart

Mariners 45, Other Teams 44

First-half record 2022: 51-42

First-half record 2021: 48-43

Run differential: +36

2022 first-half run differential: +36

2021 first-half run differential: -50

Stats

Ty France HBP counter: 17 (leads MLB)

Bryan Woo K%-BB%: 24.1% (1st in franchise history among starters)

Pitch clock violations by Mariners pitchers: 5 (fewest in MLB)

Pitch clock violations by pitchers facing Mariners batters: 31 (most in MLB)

Bryce Miller strikeouts in debut: 10 (most in franchise history)

fWAR from Mariners catchers: 2.2 (5th in MLB)

Mariner quality starts: 47 (leads MLB)

Jarred Kelenic average-exit-velocity gain from last year: 5.6 mph (leads MLB)

J.P. Crawford average-exit-velocity gain from last year: 4.4 mph (5th in MLB)

Jonatan Clase HR/SB: 16/47

George Kirby strikeout-to-walk ratio: 8.90 (leads MLB (min. 50 IP))

Julio Rodríguez outs above average: 9 (10th in MLB)

Average four-seam fastball velocity among current rotation: 95.5 mph

Members of the current rotation with either an ERA, FIP, or SIERA over 4.00: 0

Chart

Never winning five games in a row: Chris Flexen, -1.23 WPA

Never losing five games in a row: Paul Sewald, +2.32 WPA

Number of days where it’s felt like the Mariners playoff odds have dipped below 10%: A lot

Number of days where the Mariners playoff odds have dipped below 10%: 0