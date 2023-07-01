Halftime - What Are We Looking For In The Second Half? Meet at the Mitt Podcast

Hello Seattle Mariners fans!

Zach Mason, Anders Jorstad and Evan James are here for the Meet at the Mitt episode 29 on July 1st, 2023. The Mariners lost a big game last night, falling 15-4 to the juggernaut Tampa Bay Rays. Despite some smaller signs the offense is slowly, maybe even steadily improving, the team has continued to lose series. At 38-42, 4 games under .500 as the half point in the season approaches, the hour is late for a turnaround, what should the team do? DFAing Chris Flexen feels like the first domino to fall as the team looks forward, but more forward facing adjustments could be on the horizon. What are you looking for from this team in the second half?

