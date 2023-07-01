Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/1/23: Aroldis Chapman, Carlos Santana, and Ketel Marte

The calendar flips to July, and hopefully better baseball times will follow. For now, here’s what you need to know.
In Mariners news...
- The Mariners tried the infamous players-only meeting heading into last night’s game against Tampa Bay. Adam Jude at The Seattle Times has the story.
Around the league...
- We’ve got our first major trade of the summer, with the Rangers acquiring reliever Aroldis Chapman for a pair of minor leaguers.
- The Rangers may soon have two twin brothers in the back end of their bullpen. Malik Wright has the story on Grant and Aidan Anderson.
- Shohei Ohtani hit his 30th homer of the year, and at 493 feet it was both the longest of his career and the longest of any player this season.
- The Angels continue pushing and challenging recent draft picks.
The Angels are calling up right-hander Victor Mederos, sources say. The 22-year-old was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 draft and has only pitched in 18 career minor-league games — and is now set to make his major-league debut.— Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) June 30, 2023
- At least Carlos Santana is having fun this year.
THERE IS NO ONE ON EARTH HOTTER THAN CARLOS SANTANA RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/HDAmz34DPr— Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 1, 2023
- The vibes in Cincy continue to be incredible, too.
1ST CAREER WALK-OFF HOMER FOR @spenc__er pic.twitter.com/T4pfKeOF2i— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 1, 2023
- So you’re saying that we’ll get to see Aaron Judge, Yordan Alvarez, Mike Trout, and Shohei Ohtani in a Mariners uniform?
MLB unveiled the All-Star game uniforms, which feature design tributes to Seattle https://t.co/ebnyxfvAVF pic.twitter.com/f0tYJwYtxS— Joon Lee (@joonlee) June 30, 2023
- Robert Orr at Baseball Prospectus discussed Ronald Acuña, Jr.’s rise to generational superstar. ($)
- Esteban Rivera at Fangraphs dove into the incredible season Ketel Marte is having in Arizona.
- Gabe Goralnick at Pitcher List wondered what is going on with four teams who had high expectations this season and are failing to meet them, in which he offers a spark of hope for Mariners fans.
