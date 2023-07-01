 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/1/23: Aroldis Chapman, Carlos Santana, and Ketel Marte

At least some of our faves are having a good time.

By Anders Jorstad
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The calendar flips to July, and hopefully better baseball times will follow. For now, here’s what you need to know.

In Mariners news...

  • The Mariners tried the infamous players-only meeting heading into last night’s game against Tampa Bay. Adam Jude at The Seattle Times has the story.

Around the league...

  • We’ve got our first major trade of the summer, with the Rangers acquiring reliever Aroldis Chapman for a pair of minor leaguers.
  • The Rangers may soon have two twin brothers in the back end of their bullpen. Malik Wright has the story on Grant and Aidan Anderson.
  • Shohei Ohtani hit his 30th homer of the year, and at 493 feet it was both the longest of his career and the longest of any player this season.
  • The Angels continue pushing and challenging recent draft picks.
  • At least Carlos Santana is having fun this year.
  • The vibes in Cincy continue to be incredible, too.
  • So you’re saying that we’ll get to see Aaron Judge, Yordan Alvarez, Mike Trout, and Shohei Ohtani in a Mariners uniform?

