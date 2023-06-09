 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/9/23: Didi Gregorius, Yordan Álvarez, and Anthony Bass

Well, at least the Mariners are doing something, I guess?

By Anders Jorstad
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

World Baseball Classic Pool A: Netherlands v Chinese Taipei Photo by Gene Wang/Getty Images

Good morning folks and happy Friday! Let’s get into it.

In Mariners news...

  • Dan Wilson spoke to Jarred about his hot start to the season.
  • Get yourself some cheap summer tickets!
  • The Mariners have inked infielder Didi Gregorius to a minor league deal. Gregorius was in the middle of a great season in Mexico.

Around the league...

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...