Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/9/23: Didi Gregorius, Yordan Álvarez, and Anthony Bass

Good morning folks and happy Friday! Let’s get into it.
In Mariners news...
- Dan Wilson spoke to Jarred about his hot start to the season.
.@jarredkelenic has had a hot start to the year. Dan Wilson checks in with Jarred on his first half success and the energy the fans continue to bring to @TMobilePark.— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) June 7, 2023
- Get yourself some cheap summer tickets!
Summer in Seattle just hits different.— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) June 7, 2023
Choose from four dates and snag tickets to three midweek afternoon games for just $30 with our Summer Triple Play offer.
- The Mariners have inked infielder Didi Gregorius to a minor league deal. Gregorius was in the middle of a great season in Mexico.
Around the league...
- How will the sport of baseball evolve and adapt as climate change continues to take its toll on the planet? Bradford William Davis tried to answer this question.
- Justin Klugh at Baseball Prospectus also gave his thoughts on baseball being played through the apocalypse. ($)
- Following a setback for Lance McCullers, Jr. in his recovery from a forearm injury, the Astros are very much in the market for a starting pitcher.
- That’s not the only thing they might be in the market for...
Yordan Alvarez exited the game with right oblique discomfort, according to the Astros.— Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) June 9, 2023
- Tony Manfred at Insider notes that attendance is up this season thanks to the pitch clock.
- Marc Normandin at Polygon praises new baseball videogame Super Mega Baseball 4, which you probably haven’t even heard of yet.
- Anthony Bass, who had to apologize for anti-LGBTQ+ social posts, says he doesn’t believe his posts were hateful. The Blue Jays have made the questionable decision of having him catch a first pitch during the team’s upcoming Pride weekend.
