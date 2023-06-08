 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/8/23: Elly De La Cruz, Aaron Judge, and Willy Adames

This is officially just the Elly De La Cruz update report.

By Anders Jorstad
/ new
Los Angeles Dodgers v Cincinnati Reds Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Good morning and happy Thursday! It’s another Mariners off-day, so let’s catch you up on the latest from around baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • Jonatan Clase is having an absolutely bonkers season.

Around the league...

  • Baseball America has updated its top 100 prospects list, which now includes a season-high 5 Mariners. ($)
  • Elly De La Cruz hit a homer and a triple yesterday and has single-handedly electrified the city of Cincinnati as the Reds secured a series win against the Dodgers, with a chance to sweep today.
  • Aaron Judge is headed to the injured list with a right toe injury.
  • Willy Adames completed an incredible comeback, appearing in a game and homering just 12 days after taking a line drive to the head.
  • The Yankees were among multiple professional sports teams in the northeast that decided to postpone games due to wildfire smoke blanketing the east coast.

Anders’ picks...

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...