Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/8/23: Elly De La Cruz, Aaron Judge, and Willy Adames

Good morning and happy Thursday! It’s another Mariners off-day, so let’s catch you up on the latest from around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Jonatan Clase is having an absolutely bonkers season.
I know extrapolation is simply for fun and not indicative of much, but...— Eric Cross (@EricCross04) June 7, 2023
Jonatan Clase's 650 PA pace this season is 138 R, 39 HR, 102 RBI, and 102 SB.
Around the league...
- Baseball America has updated its top 100 prospects list, which now includes a season-high 5 Mariners. ($)
- Elly De La Cruz hit a homer and a triple yesterday and has single-handedly electrified the city of Cincinnati as the Reds secured a series win against the Dodgers, with a chance to sweep today.
Elly De La Cruz casually goes 458 feet for his first MLB career home run... pic.twitter.com/diImkK58YP— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 7, 2023
Watch him fly ⚡️@ellylacocoa18 pic.twitter.com/USZPMracJ5— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 8, 2023
- Aaron Judge is headed to the injured list with a right toe injury.
- Willy Adames completed an incredible comeback, appearing in a game and homering just 12 days after taking a line drive to the head.
- The Yankees were among multiple professional sports teams in the northeast that decided to postpone games due to wildfire smoke blanketing the east coast.
Anders’ picks...
- One of the world’s greatest soccer players — Lionel Messi — announced yesterday he would be joining Inter Miami of the MLS.
