Staying Alive - Do You Still Believe In The Bats? Meet at the Mitt Podcast

John Trupin is out in the wild, but Kate Preusser and Evan James are in studio with Nick Tucker after the dismantling of the San Diego Padres in game one at Petco Park. Welcome to Meet at the Mitt Podcast episode 22 on June 7th 2023. Two rough series against the hottest team in the league (New York Yankees) and maybe the best team (Texas Rangers) have left a sour taste, but a win always tastes good. Much discussion abounds regarding the offense or lack of it nearly half way through the season. However, there are silver linings: Bryce Miller developing through struggles, Bryan Woo getting a taste, maybe even a shot for Jake Scheiner? We wrap with a smattering of strong listener questions from Twitter on the immortal George Kirby and where DMO might play returning from the injured list. Be sure to tune in Friday for Ohtani versus Castillo in the showdown of rival aces. Shout out to our sponsor MacDougall bats! Use the code “GOMS” at checkout for a discount!

