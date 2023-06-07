Mariners Game #61 Preview, 6/7/23: SEA at SDP

Starting on the mound for the Mariners will be George Kirby, in his second season and coming off a dominant eight shutout innings against the Yankees in his last start, going up against Michael Wacha for the San Diego Padres, in his eleventh Major League season.

Lineups:

Yesterday saw Eugenio Suárez move down the lineup into the seventh spot where he is again today, and today Jarred Kelenic sees a similar move, dropping from fourth to sixth. The order is different but the players remain the same, with Kolten Wong getting the start at second and Mike Ford at designated hitter, both lefties in to face the right handed Wacha.

Today’s game information:

Today’s game is scheduled to start at 1:10 pm Pacific. The television broadcast will be on its usual home of ROOT Sports NW, with Dave Sims and Aaron Goldsmith making the call. The radio feed will be on Seattle Sports (710 AM), with Rick Rizzs and Gary Hill Jr. bringing the game to life in audio format.