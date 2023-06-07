Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/7/23: Elly De La Cruz, Jacob deGrom, and Alek Manoah

Good morning folks! Let’s get into what’s happening around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- If you’re in the community, go join the Mariners in their efforts to make a difference!
Together Washington, the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, and the Mariners will host a community clean-up event on Friday, June 23, from 9 a.m. to noon, ahead of next month's All-Star Game festivities. https://t.co/bM0EGSazyF pic.twitter.com/AiXlAXpNbz— Joe Veyera (@JoeVeyera) June 5, 2023
- We got some MLB and MiLB injury updates from the Mariners beat writers.
Marco Gonzales has a flexor strain. He told the Mariners it was similar to the injury he he suffered in 2021 but not quite as severe. Mariners hope he’s out less than a month.— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) June 6, 2023
Felnin Celesten suffered a grade 2 hamstring strain in an intrasquad game on June 1 and will be out 6-8 weeks.— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) June 6, 2023
Taylor Dollard has been dealing with a shoulder impingement and is finally getting full range of motion back. He likely won't be ready to pitch in a game until mid-July— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) June 6, 2023
First baseman Tyler Locklear suffered a broken wrist on a HBP and will be out two months
Around the league...
- The Reds called up superstar prospect Elly De La Cruz, who shone in his debut as Cincy defeated the Dodgers.
- Jacob deGrom will undergo Tommy John surgery, just six starts into his five-year contract with the Rangers.
- In a drastic move, the Blue Jays optioned the struggling Alek Manoah to the Florida Complex League, where he will work at the organization’s pitching lab in Dunedin.
- The Nevada legislative session came to a close without a vote on the A’s stadium efforts, a major blow to the organization’s efforts to relocate to Las Vegas.
- David Laurila at Fangraphs sat down with Joey Votto for a conversation about the art of hitting.
