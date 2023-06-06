Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/6/23: Jacob deGrom, Brandon Lowe, and Andrew McCutchen

In Mariners news...
- The Mariners have been transferred the contract of RHP Logan Verrett:
*extremely DJ Khaled voice*— Cleburne Railroaders (@CRRBaseball) May 23, 2021
ᴀɴᴏᴛʜᴇʀ ᴏɴᴇ
Congrats to Logan Verrett, whose contract has been transferred to the Seattle Mariners! pic.twitter.com/wvI3kRrFcb
- The Mariners have also signed LHP Kyle Hart to a minor league deal and assigned him to Triple-A Tacoma.
- After being outscored 50-16 over their last six games, Joe Fann at Seattle Sports 710 AM discusses the Mariners’ need to prove themselves before the trade deadline.
Around the league...
- Texas Rangers ace Jacob deGrom has been moved to the team’s 60-day IL and awaits further testings for his right elbow inflammation.
- The Tampa Bay Rays have placed infielder Brandon Lowe on the 10-day IL due to inflammation in his lower back.
- Friend of the site Matthew Roberson sat down with Pittsburgh Pirates star outfielder Andrew McCutchen to learn why his return to Pittsburgh means so much to him.
- Jesse Rogers at ESPN.com details the historic MLB payroll divide and how it could impact the game moving forward.
Loading comments...