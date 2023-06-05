Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/5/23: Zach Plesac, Andrew Abbott, and Nestor Cortes

In Mariners news...
- OF Taylor Trammell has reported to the Tacoma Rainiers, while RHP Penn Murfee has begun his rehab assignment and LHP Tommy Milone has been added to the IL.
- Third baseman Jake Scheiner getting it done in Tacoma with 17 home runs so far this season.
- A big shoutout to everyone who participated in this year’s Refuse to Abuse 5K at T-Mobile Park:
- New pitch alert from RHP Matt Brash!
- As the team dips back under .500, Larry Stone at The Seattle Times worries about the Mariners’ chances of winning the AL West after their latest rough stretch.
Around the league...
- The Cleveland Guardians have DFA’d RHP Zach Plesac in order to make room for RHP Triston McKenzie, who just returned from the IL and made his season debut yesterday.
- Cincinnati Reds top pitching prospect Andrew Abbott is set to be called up and will make his MLB debut this afternoon against the Milwaukee Brewers.
- LHP Alex Wood has been placed on the San Francisco Giants’ 15-day IL with a lower back strain. In a corresponding move, the team has recalled RHP Tristan Beck from Triple-A.
- New York Yankees starter Nestor Cortes is expected to land on the 15-day IL with a left shoulder injury.
