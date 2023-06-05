 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/5/23: Zach Plesac, Andrew Abbott, and Nestor Cortes

Monday links!

By Becca Weinberg
Cleveland Guardians v Washington Nationals Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • OF Taylor Trammell has reported to the Tacoma Rainiers, while RHP Penn Murfee has begun his rehab assignment and LHP Tommy Milone has been added to the IL.
  • Third baseman Jake Scheiner getting it done in Tacoma with 17 home runs so far this season.
  • A big shoutout to everyone who participated in this year’s Refuse to Abuse 5K at T-Mobile Park:
  • New pitch alert from RHP Matt Brash!
  • As the team dips back under .500, Larry Stone at The Seattle Times worries about the Mariners’ chances of winning the AL West after their latest rough stretch.

Around the league...

