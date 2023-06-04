 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

29-30: Chart

Nah, man

By Isabelle Minasian
/ new
Seattle Mariners v Texas Rangers Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images
Never a doubt babyyyy

Writing charts: Bryce Miller (-.333 WPA)

Writing recaps: Jose Caballero (.039 WPA)

Game Thread Comment of the Day: I’m so sorry, y’all. I just want to get this out and done.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...