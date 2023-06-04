Mariners Game #59 Preview, 6/4/23: SEA at TEX

The Mariners will try to escape Texas and avoid a sweep, but it’s not looking great, with Nathan Eovaldi—who literally has not lost a game yet this season—on the mound for Texas. I guess the new bar is “just try to get out of there with no one [else] getting hurt.”

Yes, J.P. Crawford is out of today’s lineup after banging his knee with Leody Taveras, who is also out today, after they collided at second base in a blowout game with a position player on the mound for the Mariners. Travis Jankowski takes over in center for the Rangers, and Caballero will slide to short for the Mariners. Also, obviously “Ethan Eovaldi” is a typo, but I admit I’m holding out hope Nathan’s less-talented cousin is actually the one taking the mound today.

Per Ryan Divish, Crawford’s knee injury is just a bruise:

JP Crawford has a bruised knee. The Mariners want him to get treatment on the knee today and tomorrow and be ready to play Tuesday vs. the Padres — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) June 4, 2023

Today’s game info:

Today’s game starts at 11:35 AM PT, which is rude to me, personally. It will be televised on ROOT Sports NW (and MLB TV for those of you out-of-area), with Dave Sims and Aaron Goldsmith on the call. Gary Hill Jr. and Rick Rizzs will handle the duties on 710 AM Seattle Sports if you can’t bear to subject your eyes to another game in this series, which, honestly, fair.

Today in Mariners history:

1997 - Seattle shortstop Alex Rodriguez becomes only the second Mariners player ever to hit for the cycle in a 14-6 victory at Detroit. Pamela Altazan, of Cashmere, won one million dollars thanks to Rodriguez’s feat, and if you do nothing else today, please watch this short video about it: