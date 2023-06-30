Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/30/23: Mookie Betts, Vlad Guerrero, Jr., and the Texas Rangers

Hello everyone and happy last day of June! Here’s what’s happening around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- MLB Pipeline and The Athletic each have new mock drafts as the Mariners’ 2023 draft strategy begins to take shape.
- Jake Mailhot at Fangraphs broke down the two new young Mariners stud starting pitchers.
- Larry Stone at The Seattle Times outlines why this particular M’s team inspires so much hatred within the fanbase.
- Mariners prospect Robbie Tenerowicz was having fun on the baseline.
He couldn't get to first so he tried to get to the free throw line pic.twitter.com/ul1r9PRAgu— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 29, 2023
Around the league...
- Major League Baseball announced the starting position players for the 2023 All-Star Game, where a franchise-record 4 Texas Rangers were honored with a spot in the lineup.
- Mookie Betts and Vlad Guerrero, Jr. have joined Julio Rodríguez as 2023 Home Run Derby participants.
- Emma Baccellieri wrote about Shohei Ohtani, who is changing the rules of baseball with a historic season.
- The Royals are hoping to finalize the location of their new ballpark by the end of the summer, and are targeting 2027 or 2028 as a possible opening year.
- Major respect to this kid.
Dude hit everything imaginable but still held on for the catch pic.twitter.com/evIvei1azU— Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) June 29, 2023
