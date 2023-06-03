Game #58, 6/3/23: Seattle at Texas

After last night’s anemic offensive showing failed to bolster a stellar night from Luis Castillo, the M’s will try to right the ship tonight - this time in hopes of lifting Bryan Woo in his big league debut. Congratulations, Bryan!

Lineups:

In the words of Ric Flair, “Woo.” pic.twitter.com/lIwYnkD2vs — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) June 3, 2023

Rangers starting lineup for June 3 vs. Seattle pic.twitter.com/wtwiW1GzkH — Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) June 3, 2023

With a familiar lefty foe in Andrew Heaney going for Texas, the Mariners are rolling out Tom Murphy and AJ Pollock in the lower third of the lineup, while Teoscar Hernández is DHing and will slot into the cleanup spot. While Woo will likely be on a fairly conservative pitch count, the M’s bullpen is pretty rested thanks to La Piedra’s seven-inning effort last night.

Despite Heaney’s relatively shiny ERA, he’s run a FIP just a hair under five, and it would behoove the Mariners to get in on making his homer problem worse. Texas also activated Ezequiel Durán from the injured list this morning; old friend Brad Miller was placed there retroactive to Wednesday.

Game Info:

First pitch is at 1:05 Pacific time, and can be found in all the usual places: for the TV side, Aaron Goldsmith and Dave Sims will be on ROOT Sports, while Rick Rizzs and Gary Hill, Jr. are on the call on 710 Seattle Sports.