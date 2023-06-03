Choose Your Fighter - Who Are Your 2023 All Star Game Picks? Meet at the Mitt Podcast

Hello Seattle Mariners fans!

Zach Mason, Anders Jorstad and Evan James are here for the Meet at the Mitt episode 21 on June 6thh. First up, It’s WOO time! The Mariners are set to graduate their second big starting prospect this season to face a tough test against the Texas Rangers in Arlington. Next up, All Star Game ballots have arrived and the crew takes turn digging through each position and providing picks and commentary. Feel free to share you ASG picks and ballots! We want to see the people’s choices for this cherished tradition. Lastly, help Zach vote for his National League First Base representative by voting below! Shout out to our sponsor MacDougall bats! Use the code “GOMS” at checkout for a discount!

Poll Who Should Start 1B for the National League in the All Star Game? Freeman

Goldschmidt

Alonso

Wade Jr.

Olson

Walker

Other vote view results 42% Freeman (3 votes)

14% Goldschmidt (1 vote)

14% Alonso (1 vote)

0% Wade Jr. (0 votes)

28% Olson (2 votes)

0% Walker (0 votes)

0% Other (0 votes) 7 votes total Vote Now

