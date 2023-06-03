Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/3/23: Bryce Miller, Anderson Comás, and Jon Singleton

Hello all and happy Saturday! Let’s dive into the news from around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Mikey Ajeto at Baseball Prospectus wrote about what makes the Mariners’ bullpen so special on the mound, and what the M’s “type” is when it comes to relievers. ($)
- Jake Mailhot at Fangraphs explained what led to Julio Rodríguez’s recent turnaround at the plate.
- Art Thiel lambasted the Mariners for turning the highest profit of any MLB organization the last two years while refusing to make significant upgrades on the field.
- Got an hour to spare? Listen to Bryce Miller and the Pitching Ninja talk about pitching.
Around the league...
- Whip out the tissues before starting this one...and please donate to ALS research!
“My Friend Sarah” -@MandyBell02— MLB (@MLB) June 2, 2023
#LouGehrigDay pic.twitter.com/UOffl666rb
- The former Astros top pitching prospect just cannot catch a break.
The Astros say Forrest Whitley will miss 3-4 months with a right lat strain, likely ending any chance of him pitching in the big leagues this season. Whitley is out of options, so he must make the team out of spring training in 2024 or be DFA’d— Adam Spolane (@AdamSpolane) June 2, 2023
- White Sox minor leaguer Anderson Comás spoke to the press for the first time since coming out as gay, granting an interview to James Fegan at The Athletic to discuss his decision to go public about his sexual orientation. ($)
- We love a comeback story!
First baseman Jon Singleton is being called up by the Milwaukee Brewers, according to sources familiar with the situation. Singleton is now set to return to the majors for the first time since 2015. An amazing comeback.— Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) June 3, 2023
- Francisco Álvarez is starting to look like the Mets catcher of the future, writes Jay Jaffe at Fangraphs.
- The Rays acquired right-hander Robert Stephenson from the Pirates in a minor trade.
- Chris Sale has hit the injured list once more, this time with shoulder inflammation.
Loading comments...