Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/3/23: Bryce Miller, Anderson Comás, and Jon Singleton

Welcome to the weekend!

By Anders Jorstad
/ new

Hello all and happy Saturday! Let’s dive into the news from around baseball.

In Mariners news...

Around the league...

  • The former Astros top pitching prospect just cannot catch a break.
  • White Sox minor leaguer Anderson Comás spoke to the press for the first time since coming out as gay, granting an interview to James Fegan at The Athletic to discuss his decision to go public about his sexual orientation. ($)
  • We love a comeback story!

