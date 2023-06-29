 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/29/23: Domingo Germán, Shohei Ohtani, and Liam Hendriks

We have the first perfecto since Félix...and it couldn’t have happened to a better guy (sarcasm).

By Anders Jorstad
MLB: New York Yankees at Oakland Athletics Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning everyone! Let’s dive in to the news.

In Mariners news...

Around the league...

  • Domingo Germán threw the 24th perfect game in MLB history last night in a 11-0 win over the Oakland A’s.
  • Ben Lindbergh at The Ringer makes the case for Shohei Ohtani being the greatest baseball player of all time.
  • Howard Stutz at The Nevada Independent spoke to a number of experts who fear that the A’s new stadium proposal in Vegas is not logistically sound.
  • Chris Gilligan at Fangraphs broke down the playoff race as we enter the second half of the season.
  • Liam Hendriks is set to receive the Jimmy V award at this year’s ESPYs.
  • I thought players more or less tuned out their walkup music, but I guess not Andrew McCutchen.

Anders’ picks...

  • Huge news in the gymnastics and sporting world.

