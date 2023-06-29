Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/29/23: Domingo Germán, Shohei Ohtani, and Liam Hendriks

Good morning everyone! Let’s dive in to the news.
In Mariners news...
- Ben Ranieri told the story of the unusual baseball journey for Mariners prospect Cade Marlowe.
Around the league...
- Domingo Germán threw the 24th perfect game in MLB history last night in a 11-0 win over the Oakland A’s.
- Ben Lindbergh at The Ringer makes the case for Shohei Ohtani being the greatest baseball player of all time.
- Howard Stutz at The Nevada Independent spoke to a number of experts who fear that the A’s new stadium proposal in Vegas is not logistically sound.
- Chris Gilligan at Fangraphs broke down the playoff race as we enter the second half of the season.
- Liam Hendriks is set to receive the Jimmy V award at this year’s ESPYs.
- I thought players more or less tuned out their walkup music, but I guess not Andrew McCutchen.
Cutch's reaction to the Organ playing instead of his Walkup Music. pic.twitter.com/wQbfS5CW8p— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 29, 2023
Anders’ picks...
- Huge news in the gymnastics and sporting world.
BREAKING: Simone Biles is back.— AP Sports (@AP_Sports) June 28, 2023
The gymnastics superstar plans to return to competition at the U.S. Classic outside Chicago in early August, her first event since the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. That event is roughly a year before the Paris Games. https://t.co/0ZW2RxdX1U pic.twitter.com/Xsj84NW4gG
