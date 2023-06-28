 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

38-41: Chart

Last night’s hangover persisted as Mariners drop series to Nationals

By sanford_and_son
/ new
Washington Nationals v Seattle Mariners
what do you mean you can’t just avoid the plate completely
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
credit to Kate for da sharezone parody & the fish meme

Quitting a job you hate: Tom Murphy, .124 WPA

Getting fired from an actual good job: Logan Gilbert, -.202 WPA

Game thread comment of the day:

oh how the fates have turned

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...