38-41: Chart

Last night's hangover persisted as Mariners drop series to Nationals

By sanford_and_son Jun 28, 2023, 3:52pm PDT

what do you mean you can't just avoid the plate completely
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

credit to Kate for da sharezone parody & the fish meme

Quitting a job you hate: Tom Murphy, .124 WPA

Getting fired from an actual good job: Logan Gilbert, -.202 WPA

Game thread comment of the day: oh how the fates have turned
