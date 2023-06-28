Mariners Game #79 Preview, 6/28/23: WSH at SEA

I think LL and all of Mariners Twitter is well aware of how much last night’s extra innings loss sucked, so let’s leave that mutilated corpse of a game in the past and focus on the task at hand: Logan Gilbert and the Mariners looking for a series win over the Nationals.

It’s a gorgeous early summer day in Seattle. I hope you’re lucky enough to be heading to the park, but if you’re stuck at work or at home like most of us, hey guess what, it’s day game thread time, friends! Productivity is overrated.

Today’s lineups:

It’s your average day-game-following-a-night-game kind of lineup. Dylan Moore will get some more reps and patrol left field while Kelenic gets a rest against a lefty. AJ Pollock will try to justify his roster spot some more while Tom Murphy takes over the catching duties. I bet he knocks a dinger today, just a feeling I have. Also, maybe we’ll have some follow up shenanigans after last night’s wee sign stealing disagreement between Cal Raleigh and Jeimer Candelario? I hear brawls can help bring a wayward clubhouse together sometimes. I’ve also heard the opposite many more times. Just don’t plunk Ty, he’s got enough to worry about right now.

Game info:

Game time: 1:10 PM PT

TV: ROOT Sports NW / MLB.TV where available

Radio: Seattle Sports 710 AM