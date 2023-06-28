 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/28/23: Jarred Kelenic, Matthew Boyd, and Alek Manoah

In which the Mariners add injury to insult.

By Anders Jorstad
/ new
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Texas Rangers Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning folks. Let’s get to it.

In Mariners news...

  • In case you missed it, Jarred Kelenic explained why he chose his new walk-up song.
  • We got an injury news dump from Ryan Divish, and things don’t sound good for a number of guys.
  • And for the six of you who were hoping we’d see Didi Gregorius soon, you’re in luck.

Around the league...

  • Tigers left-hander and Seattle area native Matthew Boyd will undergo Tommy John surgery.
  • It looks like Carlos Santana has introduced the washing machine celebration to the Pirates.
  • The shift has produced the opposite results from what the league was hoping for, writes Rob Mains at Baseball Prospectus. ($)
  • Alek Manoah got roughed up by a group of basically-high schoolers.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...