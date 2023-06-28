Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/28/23: Jarred Kelenic, Matthew Boyd, and Alek Manoah

Good morning folks. Let’s get to it.
In Mariners news...
- In case you missed it, Jarred Kelenic explained why he chose his new walk-up song.
You all sounded beautiful tonight pic.twitter.com/dEcGauFqwD— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) June 27, 2023
- We got an injury news dump from Ryan Divish, and things don’t sound good for a number of guys.
Taylor Dollard is done for the season and will have labrum surgery— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) June 27, 2023
Marco Gonzales is experiencing nerve issues in his elbow and has been shut down for two weeks— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) June 27, 2023
Penn Murfee will have UCL surgery.— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) June 27, 2023
- And for the six of you who were hoping we’d see Didi Gregorius soon, you’re in luck.
Didi Gregorious is in Arizona to take his physical after having issues with his visa.— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) June 27, 2023
Around the league...
- Tigers left-hander and Seattle area native Matthew Boyd will undergo Tommy John surgery.
- It looks like Carlos Santana has introduced the washing machine celebration to the Pirates.
June 28, 2023
- The shift has produced the opposite results from what the league was hoping for, writes Rob Mains at Baseball Prospectus. ($)
- Alek Manoah got roughed up by a group of basically-high schoolers.
Alek Manoah in his first rookie ball start today against the Florida Complex League Yankees:— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 27, 2023
2.2 IP, 11 ER, 10 H, 2 HR, 3 K, 2 BB pic.twitter.com/ZV3dBVd2n9
- With the College World Series coming to an end, we’ve got new 2023 MLB mock drafts from CBS and FOX Sports.
