All-Star Game Eats & Treats - What’s on The Menu at and around T-Mobile Park? Meet at the Mitt Podcast

Hello Seattle Mariners fans!
John Trupin and Evan James are here for Meet at the Mitt episode 28 on June 27th. The All-Star Game in Seattle is fast approaching and despite the team being stuck at .500, celebration is in the air. With only two weeks to go before the midsummer classic, the Mariners are trying to shake off the latent inconsistency, heat up the bats and close out the half on a high note. This week we are joined by special guest and writer for Eater.Seattle Mark DeJoy to dive deep on the local food spots for the All-Star festivities. Mark wrote an article on the best bites at T-Mobile Park so obviously we needed him to spill all the juicy details of the best grub at the game, as well as where folks should go before and after throughout the weeklong festivities. You can follow Mark for more food and drink writing and expertise @markiermark on Instagram!
Shout out to our sponsor MacDougall bats! Use the code “GOMS” at checkout for a discount!
TWITTER LINKS:
https://twitter.com/LookoutLanding
https://twitter.com/JohnTrupin
https://twitter.com/KatePreusser
https://twitter.com/EvanJamesAudio
https://twitter.com/AndersJorstad
https://twitter.com/RealZachMason
https://macdougallbats.com/ PROMO CODE “GOMS”
Loading comments...