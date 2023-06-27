Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/27/23: Jonatan Clase, Harry Ford, and Tim Anderson

Good morning LLers! It’s Eric again filling in for Becca. Let’s hit them links.
In Mariners news:
- We’ll see Mariners prospects Harry Ford and Jonatan Clase in Seattle in a couple weeks!
Around the league:
- It’s prime mock MLB draft szn, baby. ESPN Insider ($) has a fresh one from Kiley McDaniel.
- Did you know LL emeritus Matthew Roberson writes for GQ Sports now? He’s been crushing it, interviewing all kinds of big names from the sports world and here is his latest profile featuring none other than Tim Anderson.
- Meet da Mets:
The Mets are led by a manager who isn't helping, a general manager who left substantial holes on the roster and an owner who is more willing to be aggressive with his money than make necessary in-season changes.— Deesha (@DeeshaThosar) June 26, 2023
Eric’s pick:
Congrats to Matty!!! That’s two Rookie of the Year awards in a year’s time for Seattle athletes!
ROOKIE OF BENIERS @Matty_Beniers10 *officially* wins the 2023 Calder Memorial Trophy as the @NHL’s Rookie of the Year! pic.twitter.com/QVNzJQbrtP— Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) June 27, 2023
