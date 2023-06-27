 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/27/23: Jonatan Clase, Harry Ford, and Tim Anderson

Chewsday links, mate

By sanford_and_son
San Diego Padres v Seattle Mariners minor leaguers Photo by Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Good morning LLers! It’s Eric again filling in for Becca. Let’s hit them links.

In Mariners news:

  • We’ll see Mariners prospects Harry Ford and Jonatan Clase in Seattle in a couple weeks!

Around the league:

Eric’s pick:

Grimace’s birthday had a few casualties.

Congrats to Matty!!! That’s two Rookie of the Year awards in a year’s time for Seattle athletes!

