38-39: Chart

Mariners understand, complete assignment, win over Nats

By Kate Preusser
Washington Nationals v Seattle Mariners Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Mariners 8, Nationals 4

Cherry blossoms in the spring: Julio Rodríguez. ,275 WPA

The smell of the Potomac in high summer: Ty France, -.145 WPA

Game thread comment of the day:

