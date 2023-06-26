Mariners Game #77 Preview, 6/26/23: WSH at SEA

The Mariners are back home tonight after an underwhelming road trip against the AL East to face another NL opponent, this time the Washington Nationals. I was a big fan of the balanced schedule in theory, but now that it’s actually here, I’m becoming kind of bored with seeing a bunch of teams that don’t really impact the playoffs for the AL and seeing a nonstop parade of opposing fans, excited to see their hometown faves in their transplant cities for the first time, streaming into the ballpark makes me wonder if the real goal here was competitive balance or just a cash grab to increase attendance. Or maybe it’s just Monday, the Mariners are coming off a disappointing road trip and playing with not a lot of life, and I’m grumpy.

Lineups:

If you don’t know a lot of those names in the left-hand column or need a refresher, fear not, as Jake has the series preview for you which will introduce you to the major players. I definitely recommend it for the pitching staff, as the Mariners will miss the top of the Nats’ rotation and two pitchers prospect hounds might know in Mackenzie Gore and Josiah Gray. Instead they’ll begin with a warmed-over Trevor Williams and get a chance at making his ERA match up with his FIP, which is a full run higher. Although, they had the same chance against Lance Lynn, and you saw how that turned out.

Tonight’s game info:

Tonight’s game starts at 6:40 PT. Mike Blowers is scheduled to make his return to the TV broadcast along with Aaron Goldsmith on ROOT Sports NW, and Rick Rizzs and Dave Sims will handle the radio duties over at 710 AM Seattle Sports.

Highlights for this homestand, which goes through the weekend, include a “work from the ballpark” day for Wednesday’s day game series finale, if you can get your boss to sign off on that, which includes lunch at the Hit It Here Café. For the weekend, the Mariners will celebrate the Fourth of July with a patriotic-themed fireworks night on Friday and the “Cal-Boy” ‘merica-themed cowboy hat on Saturday. Sunday is “Stars and Stripes fanny pack” day if you like your ballpark giveaways both functional and patriotic.

Today in Mariners history: