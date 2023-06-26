 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/26/23: George Kirby, Noelvi Marte, and Michael McDonald

Start off the week with a fresh batch of links!

By Connor Donovan and Kate Preusser
Seattle Mariners v Baltimore Orioles Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

It’s a very Monday Monday and we are truly tuckered out after a fun but busy weekend. Thanks to every one of you who made it out to the Growler Guys event, even though we saw our perfect record at watch parties snapped. We’ll plan another one for July so keep your ears out and if you haven’t been to an event yet, please join us! We have a good time even when the team does not. Speaking of said team, let’s get into some links!

In Mariners news:

  • In case you missed it, the Arkansas Travelers became the first Mariners affiliate to punch their post-season tickets this year, winning the first half divisional title with a victory over Wichita and a loss by Tulsa, the team they were directly competing with. The Travs keep finding ways to stack wins in a good Texas League despite losing pitching up to the big-league club. Congratulations to manager Mike Freeman and the club.
  • Outfield prospect Cade Marlowe has been on a tear for the Rainiers, and with a 40-man roster spot already secured, he could find himself up in Seattle if he keeps it up.
  • MLB updated their Top 100 prospects list. Bryan Woo gets a courtesy spot on the list at #98, but Jonatan Clase and Michael Arroyo remain unranked. Harry Ford remains within the Top 30 at 29, and Cole Young is 60.
  • Taylor Trammell has been on a tear for Tacoma lately. El Paso is a launching pad, but this one didn’t need any extra help.

Around the league:

  • Kiley McDaniel reports that the Cincinnati Reds have promoted Noelvi Marte to Triple-A. One of the key pieces in the Luis Castillo trade last summer, Marte put up a 120 wRC+ in 50 games with Double-A Chattanooga.
  • When you have the chance to play a guy who’s slashing .125/.197/.406 with a 59 wRC+ regularly, who am I to judge?
  • Things continue to go swimmingly over in Queens - and this was before the Mets’ bullpen gave up four runs in the eighth to blow the game!

Connor’s pick:

  • We stan an old soul.

Kate’s pick:

Today is National Coconut Day, apparently. I know it’s polarizing, but I love coconut everything: I love the smell, I love it in drinks, I like to eat it (red curry salmon with toasted coconut flake garnish, a favorite recipe!), and I enjoy that coconuts just like of look like the goofy little guys of the fruit world. Or, as this Twitter user put it, capybaras look like dogs but made out of coconut. Even if you’re a coco-hater I think we can agree on this.

