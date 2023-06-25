 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/25/23: Andrés Muñoz, Luis Arráez, and Jordan Lyles

It’s Sunday, and if it’s Sunday, it’s Meet the Links

By Nick Tucker
MLB: JUN 24 Mariners at Orioles Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • Julio had a big day in Baltimore yesterday, hitting a screamer homerun, stealing a base, and flashing some incredible leather.
  • There was a great deal of concern after Andrés Muñoz exited yesterday’s game with the trainer. Thankfully, Muñoz appears to be fine. Shouldn’t be anything some water and shade couldn’t help.
  • Of all the weird lists I’ve ever seen, this is definitely one of them.
  • A belated happy birthday to Cade Marlowe. He certainly did plenty of celebrating on his own last night.

Around the league...

  • When you start the scoring in the fifth inning with a massive 2-run homerun to keep your average over .400. you can do whatever you want on the way to first.
  • Jordan Lyles entered today with an 0-11 record. The Kansas City Royals as a team were 0-15 in games that Lyles started. So logically, both Lyles and the Royals picked up a win today against the league leading Tampa Bay Rays. Pitcher wins may be a mostly inconsequential stat, but pitchers themselves care a lot about getting the win for their team, and Lyles is surely very relieved to have this monkey off his back.
  • “Yea man, wouldn’t it be wild if I just didn’t buy him that car? Oh man I just thought of something even crazier, what if he bought me a car?? Wouldn’t that be good?”
  • James Paxton, one of the loves of my life, blessed with incredible pitching talent, cursed with perpetual fragility, exited his start on Saturday after four innings due to soreness in his right knee. I think I speak for all Mariners fans when I say we hope this is just a minor setback and we wish him the very best.
  • I wouldn’t want to either, man.
  • Mike Moustakas watched his team get pummeled into oblivion last night probably wishing he was anywhere else. Sometimes wishes do come true.
  • Jarred Walsh has struggled to get back to his 2021 All-Star form and injuries have been the main reason why, and while he is currently seemingly healthy, his struggles at the plate are holding back an, at times, inconsistent Angels lineup and have earned him a demotion to Triple-A.
  • Surely the Astros won this game. Also, Alex Bregman stays a short left field merchant.

Nick’s pick...

  • Immaculate Grid is ruining my life!

