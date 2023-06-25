Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/25/23: Andrés Muñoz, Luis Arráez, and Jordan Lyles

In Mariners news...
- Julio had a big day in Baltimore yesterday, hitting a screamer homerun, stealing a base, and flashing some incredible leather.
Is that J-Rod or J-Rob? pic.twitter.com/FT0fafHzOR— MLB (@MLB) June 24, 2023
- There was a great deal of concern after Andrés Muñoz exited yesterday’s game with the trainer. Thankfully, Muñoz appears to be fine. Shouldn’t be anything some water and shade couldn’t help.
Mariners reliever Andres Munoz is not injured. He came out of the game because he was lightheaded and not feeling well.— Jen Mueller (@JenTalksSports) June 25, 2023
- Of all the weird lists I’ve ever seen, this is definitely one of them.
The three homers that Félix Bautista has allowed this year:— Locked On Orioles (@LockedOnOrioles) June 24, 2023
-Adam Duvall (best hitter in baseball the first two weeks of the season)
-Aaron Judge (reigning MVP)
-Mike Ford (what the hell)
- A belated happy birthday to Cade Marlowe. He certainly did plenty of celebrating on his own last night.
Cade Marlowe 5-5 on his birthday! pic.twitter.com/Sd9tCNqN4A— Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) June 25, 2023
Around the league...
- When you start the scoring in the fifth inning with a massive 2-run homerun to keep your average over .400. you can do whatever you want on the way to first.
Bat flip szn! #MakeItMiami pic.twitter.com/hX9Ieyjohg— Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) June 24, 2023
- Jordan Lyles entered today with an 0-11 record. The Kansas City Royals as a team were 0-15 in games that Lyles started. So logically, both Lyles and the Royals picked up a win today against the league leading Tampa Bay Rays. Pitcher wins may be a mostly inconsequential stat, but pitchers themselves care a lot about getting the win for their team, and Lyles is surely very relieved to have this monkey off his back.
After losing in Jordan Lyles' first 15 starts of the season, the Royals won today with Lyles on the bump against the Rays pic.twitter.com/04hp1ZdazH— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 24, 2023
- “Yea man, wouldn’t it be wild if I just didn’t buy him that car? Oh man I just thought of something even crazier, what if he bought me a car?? Wouldn’t that be good?”
Francisco Lindor acknowledged yesterday he still hasn't bought a car for Jeff McNeil, as was the promise if McNeil won the batting title last year.— Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) June 24, 2023
“It should happen, right?” Lindor told The Post. “It wouldn’t be good if it didn’t happen.”
- James Paxton, one of the loves of my life, blessed with incredible pitching talent, cursed with perpetual fragility, exited his start on Saturday after four innings due to soreness in his right knee. I think I speak for all Mariners fans when I say we hope this is just a minor setback and we wish him the very best.
- I wouldn’t want to either, man.
colorado's announcer pic.twitter.com/07tEFQd4cj— Codify (@CodifyBaseball) June 25, 2023
- Mike Moustakas watched his team get pummeled into oblivion last night probably wishing he was anywhere else. Sometimes wishes do come true.
TRADE: The Angels are acquiring Mike Moustakas from the Rockies, per @ByRobertMurray pic.twitter.com/cLOmhm604E— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 25, 2023
- Jarred Walsh has struggled to get back to his 2021 All-Star form and injuries have been the main reason why, and while he is currently seemingly healthy, his struggles at the plate are holding back an, at times, inconsistent Angels lineup and have earned him a demotion to Triple-A.
- Surely the Astros won this game. Also, Alex Bregman stays a short left field merchant.
ALEX BREGMAN GO-AHEAD GRAND SLAM— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 25, 2023
: FOX pic.twitter.com/XYj4soBBCn
Nick’s pick...
- Immaculate Grid is ruining my life!
me playing immaculate grid pic.twitter.com/44dzWUD783— José Rivera (@whoisjoserivera) June 24, 2023
