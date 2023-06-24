Filed under: Seattle Mariners Game Charts 37-38: Chart A game from four years ago By Jacob Parr@jakebparr Jun 24, 2023, 4:28pm PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 37-38: Chart Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images Mariners 4, Orioles 6 Baseball Savant Hitting four home runs: Mike Ford (.407 WPA) They’re all solo shots: Justin Topa (-.367) Game Thread Comment of the Day: Apollo gives the gift of prophecy in the strangest of places More From Lookout Landing Mariners Game #75 Preview, 6/24/23: SEA at BAL Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/24/23: Julio Rodríguez, Elly De La Cruz, and Esteury Ruiz Grab your NES Zapper, we’re going bird hunting: Mariners romp over Orioles 13-1 37-37: Chart Game #74: Game Thread II Mariners Game #74 Preview, 6/23/23: SEA at BAL Loading comments...
Loading comments...