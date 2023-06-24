Mariners Game #75 Preview, 6/24/23: SEA at BAL

Break up the Seattle Mariners! The past two games have been a delightful flipped script for the M’s, as they’ve pounded across double digit runs while holding to their typical stingy run prevention. Once again, the East Coast Bias against planning ahead looms large, however, as rain and lightning threaten the start and continuous play of today’s game after a delayed start last night made for a strangely early-2021 atmosphere at Camden Yards.

Bryce Miller will look to continue what’s been a stellar stretch of form from the M’s rotation, giving Seattle the chance to secure their first win against an American League club with a record over .500 since they took two out of three from the Astros on May 5th-7th.

Lineups:

Let’s keep the good vibes going in Charm City pic.twitter.com/iJTFPAdfgM — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) June 24, 2023

Cedric Mullins is back, which will make things tougher for Seattle, though they will at least get to face another mediocre arm in Dean Kremer. Scott Servais spoke pregame yesterday of the importance of exploiting Baltimore’s dismal (my word, not his) rotation lest you fall behind and need to face their devastatingly good (again) bullpen.

Updated lineup for this afternoon:



DH - Mullins

C - Rutschman

RF - Santander

1B - O’Hearn

LF - Hays

SS - Henderson

CF - Hicks

3B - Urías

2B - Frazier

P - Kremer — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 24, 2023

J.P. Crawford returns, as does Mullins, while Ryan Mountcastle remains sidelined.

Today’s game info:

Inclement weather warning: tonight’s game might be delayed or interrupted due to thunderstorms in the area.