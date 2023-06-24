 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/24/23: Julio Rodríguez, Elly De La Cruz, and Esteury Ruiz

The vibes are great in Cincinnati.

By Anders Jorstad
Good morning everyone! The Mariners are rolling and it’s the weekend, what could be better?

In Mariners news...

  • Julio Rodríguez is the first official entrant of the 2023 Home Run Derby. Many have asked this, but you do not need to be an All-Star to participate, so this isn’t necessarily indicative of anything on that front.
  • Remember this kid? Yeah, he’s 23 now. Feel old yet? (Kidding. But he is at the London Series!)
  • Hannah Keyser wonders if the Mariners got the momentum shift they needed in that series finale in the Bronx.
  • The 2023 Celebrity Softball Game is notably short on Seattle-area celebrities (outside of the athletes).

Around the league...

  • Electrifying youngster Elly De La Cruz hit for the cycle in just his second week in the big leagues. Oh yeah, and the Reds won their 12th straight game.
  • The London Series returns in 2024!

