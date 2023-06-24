Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/24/23: Julio Rodríguez, Elly De La Cruz, and Esteury Ruiz

Good morning everyone! The Mariners are rolling and it’s the weekend, what could be better?
In Mariners news...
- Julio Rodríguez is the first official entrant of the 2023 Home Run Derby. Many have asked this, but you do not need to be an All-Star to participate, so this isn’t necessarily indicative of anything on that front.
July 10th. See you in Seattle ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/MQOOkCtXGP— Julio Rodriguez (@JRODshow44) June 23, 2023
- Remember this kid? Yeah, he’s 23 now. Feel old yet? (Kidding. But he is at the London Series!)
We are thrilled that Sir @harry_ford has joined us for our trip to the #LondonSeries Workout Day! pic.twitter.com/YZW74w0ye6— St Gregory Primary (@StGregoryCEVCP) June 23, 2023
- Hannah Keyser wonders if the Mariners got the momentum shift they needed in that series finale in the Bronx.
- The 2023 Celebrity Softball Game is notably short on Seattle-area celebrities (outside of the athletes).
This is who will be participating in the 2023 All-Star Celebrity Softball Game: pic.twitter.com/3viTc7tu2X— Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) June 23, 2023
Around the league...
- Electrifying youngster Elly De La Cruz hit for the cycle in just his second week in the big leagues. Oh yeah, and the Reds won their 12th straight game.
THE MOST EXCITING 10.83 SECONDS IN SPORTS ⚡⚡⚡@ellylacocoa18 pic.twitter.com/3lJjyhWRkc— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 24, 2023
- The London Series returns in 2024!
Hey London – we’ll see you next year!— MLB (@MLB) June 23, 2023
The @Mets and @Phillies will take part in the 2024 #LondonSeries on June 8 and 9. pic.twitter.com/xTipiCtKMm
- Plus, Katie Woo at The Athletic reports that Major League Baseball is exploring a Paris series, possibly as early as 2025. ($)
- Trade season is upon us at last! The Angels have acquired infielder Eduardo Escobar from the Mets.
- While A’s outfielder Esteury Ruiz doesn’t have much traditional power, he is finding that speed can be power too, writes Chris Gilligan at Fangraphs.
- John Shea at the San Francisco Chronicle dove into the questionable logistics of the A’s plan to build a new stadium on just nine acres in Las Vegas.
- Jared Diamond at The Wall Street Journal wrote about college baseball, the only place in America where a starting pitcher can still throw 120 pitches on 4 days of rest.
- Kiley McDaniel at ESPN wonders if this is the year that an ambitious team will throw caution to the wind and ball out in the amateur draft. ($)
