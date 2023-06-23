37-37: Chart

Mariners 13, Orioles 1

(note: I do not care this header image is from the Yankees game, I thought you all needed to see it)

The Inner Harbor: Logan Gilbert, .179 WPA

Silver Springs: Julio, -.084 WPA

Game thread comment of the day:

John always makes fun of me for never picking just one answer but I feel like a game with an hour plus rain delay gets two answers.

I love the word “crabheads” (derogatory) and will be adopting this for my own future use.

Scott Servais, LL reader confirmed:

Mom text of the day: