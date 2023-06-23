Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/23/23: Taylor Trammell, Luis Arráez, and Edwin Díaz

Good morning one and all! Happy Friday. Let’s get to it.
In Mariners news...
- Taylor Trammell had a hell of a night for Tacoma.
More like Taylor *HIM*mell (we could do this all night). #WeRTacoma— Tacoma Rainiers (@RainiersLand) June 23, 2023
TREY-LOR TRAMMELL...3 homers (5 RBI) by R centerfielder make Thursday Thunder in El Paso: https://t.co/x1Ja1UFjADpic.twitter.com/WfExEdSzFO
Around the league...
- Major League Baseball announced the finalists for the 2023 All-Star Game voting, which features 0 Mariners.
- The fan-created Oakland A’s “SELL” shirt is headed to Cooperstown. Melissa Lockard at The Athletic has the story. ($)
- Dan Szymborski at Fangraphs wonders how likely it is that Luis Arráez hits .400.
- Edwin Díaz added a pretty cool piece to his collection.
Edwin Díaz got a diamond trumpet chain worth $250,000— MLB Life (@MLBLife) June 21, 2023
(via @TMZ) pic.twitter.com/7HAI6g40fC
- Most of these are pretty basic, but why aren’t the Mariners actually called the Mariners?
The legal names of the 30 MLB organizations pic.twitter.com/3VONvCYv4H— Jay Cuda (@JayCuda) June 22, 2023
- A home run derby is taking place today before the London Series kicks off, with the contest starting at 10:50am. Tune in live on YouTube here!
