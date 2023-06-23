 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/23/23: Taylor Trammell, Luis Arráez, and Edwin Díaz

It seems only the Mariners can tame Luis Arráez.

By Anders Jorstad
Good morning one and all! Happy Friday. Let’s get to it.

In Mariners news...

  • Taylor Trammell had a hell of a night for Tacoma.

Around the league...

  • Major League Baseball announced the finalists for the 2023 All-Star Game voting, which features 0 Mariners.
  • The fan-created Oakland A’s “SELL” shirt is headed to Cooperstown. Melissa Lockard at The Athletic has the story. ($)
  • Dan Szymborski at Fangraphs wonders how likely it is that Luis Arráez hits .400.
  • Edwin Díaz added a pretty cool piece to his collection.
  • Most of these are pretty basic, but why aren’t the Mariners actually called the Mariners?
  • A home run derby is taking place today before the London Series kicks off, with the contest starting at 10:50am. Tune in live on YouTube here!

