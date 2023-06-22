Mariners Game #73 Preview: 6/22/23 SEA at NYA

Well this kinda sucks, huh? The Mariners’ most decisive win in the last week-plus was the game where they struck out 18 times. The mood is sour. But baseball is still baseball. Today, we still get to watch Bryan Woo in his first time on a national stage. (Yes, facing the Yankees is more of a national stage than a “nationally televised” Apple TV game.) I, for one, am still excited.

The Mariners bats will look to wake up against Domingo German, owner of what umpire James Hoye called “the stickiest hand I’ve ever felt.” Whether he’s using rosin or something else, German’s most frequently thrown pitch is a high-spin, low-break curveball. That’ll make it another tough test for the M’s, who are not good against breaking balls, as John outlined earlier today.

Lineups:

The most noteworth thing here is Kelenic batting leadoff. Kelenic was made for Yankee Stadium, and, quite frankly, has always had a bit of a Yankee-ish vibe. Expect to see Aaron Boone turn to Wandy Peralta or Nick Ramirez at some point, given that lefties Wong and JK are stacked back-to-back. That’ll be a good opportunity to get Dylan Moore in the game to follow up yesterday’s Bronx bomb.

On the Yankees side, the Mariners are spared the potential indignity of losing to Jake Bauers again.

Game Info:

First pitch: 4:05 PT

TV: Hashtag where u root

Radio: 710 am and mariners dot com

This Day in Mariners History:

1990: Ken Griffey Jr. hits a home run off Nolan Ryan.

1993: Ken Griffey Jr. hits a home run, picking up the Mariners’ only RBIs in a loss to the A’s.

1994: Ken Griffey Jr. hits a home run, his 31st of the season, putting him on a 72-homer pace.

1997: Ken Griffey Jr. hits a home run, his 29th of the season, putting him on a 64-home run pace.

Pregame Discussion Poll: