Is Time Up For The Mariners Offense? Meet at the Mitt Podcast

Hello Seattle Mariners fans!

John Trupin ,Kate Preusser and Evan James are here for Meet at the Mitt episode 26 on June 22nd. The team dropped a gutsy start on Tuesday from George Kirby, who went 7 innings giving up three runs in a deeply cursed game against the New York Yankees. Back to back games against Lance Lynn and Gerrit Cole have left the Mariners offense on their back foot once again. With JP potentially going to the injured list, is Jarred the default all-star? Is anyone going to take pitches at this point? The offense appears to be bottoming out after a brief respite against the Miami Marlins, will the real Seattle Mariners please stand up? Shout out to our sponsor MacDougall bats! Use the code “GOMS” at checkout for a discount!

