 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/22/23: Gio Urshela, Pedro Martinez, and the Oakland A’s

Patiently awaiting the downfall of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

By Anders Jorstad
/ new
Miami Marlins v Los Angeles Angels Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Good morning folks! Onto the news.

In Mariners news...

  • Jeff Passan finds it “confusing” that the Mariners aren’t performing better than they currently are.

Around the league...

  • Angels infielder Gio Urshela is likely to miss the rest of the season due to a pelvic fracture.
  • Pirates ownership has given the baseball operations team the green light to buy at the trade deadline.
  • Oakland A’s fan Dan Moore at The Ringer penned a wonderful and sad piece on how the A’s were stolen from the fans in Oakland, and how we are powerless to stop the people in control of our favorite teams.
  • A group of former big league scouts are suing Major League Baseball for age discrimination following mass layoffs during and since the pandemic-shortened season.
  • Joseph Bien-Kahn of GQ profiled Pedro Martinez, who has turned into a unique pop cultural figure in the sports world in recent years.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...