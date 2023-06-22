Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/22/23: Gio Urshela, Pedro Martinez, and the Oakland A’s

Good morning folks! Onto the news.
In Mariners news...
- Jeff Passan finds it “confusing” that the Mariners aren’t performing better than they currently are.
Around the league...
- Angels infielder Gio Urshela is likely to miss the rest of the season due to a pelvic fracture.
- Pirates ownership has given the baseball operations team the green light to buy at the trade deadline.
- Oakland A’s fan Dan Moore at The Ringer penned a wonderful and sad piece on how the A’s were stolen from the fans in Oakland, and how we are powerless to stop the people in control of our favorite teams.
- A group of former big league scouts are suing Major League Baseball for age discrimination following mass layoffs during and since the pandemic-shortened season.
- Joseph Bien-Kahn of GQ profiled Pedro Martinez, who has turned into a unique pop cultural figure in the sports world in recent years.
